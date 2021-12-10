Today’s best Android app deals: Samorost 2, Earth 3D, ElectroCalc PRO, more

-
We are ready to finish up the work week with all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals. Just be sure to hit up today’s offers on Google’s latest 2021 Nest cameras and new all-time lows on both the Motorola Edge 20 with Wi-Fi 6E and Samsung’s Chromebook Plus V2. As for the apps, our collection is highlighted by titles like Samorost 2, Earth 3D – World Atlas, 3D EARTH PRO, ElectroCalc PRO, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by Google’s new 2021 Nest cameras from $130 and more starting from $80, not to mention everything else in our smart home deal hub. Moving over to handsets, the Motorola Edge 20 with Wi-Fi 6E just hit a new Amazon all-time low at $200 off the going rate to join the rest of our Android deals right there. On the Chromebook side of things we spotted Samsung’s Chromebook Plus V2 at a new low of $236 as well as a rock-bottom deal on Lenovo’s 10e Chromebook Table, now under Black Friday pricing, at just $90. Then go head over to this morning’s Smartphone Accessories for all of your charging and audio needs. 

Today’s best game deals: Kena Bridge of Spirits $28, Battlefield 2042 $34, much more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Samorost 2:

Jump back in time and experience the gnome’s second cosmic adventure for the first time on mobile in this new enhanced version! Samorost 2 tells a surreal story of a space gnome whose dog just got kidnapped by mischievous aliens. Set out on a short expedition to rescue the pup, deal with curious strangers and relax to the soothing music by Tomáš “Floex” Dvořák.

