Lenovo’s 10e Chromebook Tablet now under Black Friday price at just $90 (Reg. $235)

The official Lenovo eBay store is now offering its 32GB 10e Chromebook Tablet for just $89.99 shipped. Regularly up to $334 via Walmart where it is currently on sale for the same $99 it is currently going for direct from Lenovo. For further comparison, this is well under the current $138 listing on Amazon and $10 below the best Black Friday deal we tracked this year. While it might not be the latest and greatest, at just $90, you’re bring home a full-on Chromebook tablet with a 10.1-inch WUXGA IPS 400nits touch screen, 2GHz processor, and 4GB of RAM. It also sports a 2MP front-facing camera and 5MP backside array as well as up to 10-hours of battery life for school applications, enjoying video content, or just as a couch browser device. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

When it comes to a brand name Chromebook tablet, it really doesn’t get much ,more affordable than today’s lead deal. But if you flip over to AMazon’s popular Fire tablet line, there’s some serious deal floating around. You can score a pair of Fire 7 models for $30 less than the Lenovo above, or jump up to the Fire HD 8 at $55 shipped. Clearly not Chrome-based options, but they are just as feature-rich in just about all departments. You’ll find even more on sale right here either matching or very close to the Black Friday deals.

But if you’re looking to take it up a notch (or two), here’s another chance to score Black Friday pricing on the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro. There’s up to $250 in savings to be had here alongside some of the best deals we have ever tracked on the M1-laden pro models.

More on the Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet:

The Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet is the perfect tool for K-2 students to begin their academic journey. Problem-solving games, assessments, and hands-on learning apps are accessed through the easy-to-use Chrome OS. The 2 MP front-facing camera is great for video-collaboration and Hangouts , while the 5 MP world-facing camera lets students record the world around them.

