Today’s best game deals: Kena Bridge of Spirits $28, Battlefield 2042 $34, much more

In today’s best game deals, you can now score Kena Bridge of Spirits — the Indie Game of the Year award winner — from $27.99 in digital form via PSN. Regularly $40 or $50 on PS5, this is the lowest price we have tracked don the brilliant new adventure game. It is still up at $50 in physical form on Amazon. A clear cut winner at last night’s Game Awards, this is a gorgeous “story-driven action adventure set in a charming world rich with exploration and fast-paced combat.” Players make use of a growing lineup of tiny spirit companions called the Rot allowing for interesting ways to manipulate the environment and enhancing their abilities even further. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Octopath Traveler, The Nioh Collection, Returnal, Kirby Star Allies, Battlefield 2042, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Octopath Traveler Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Matched at Best Buy
- Returnal $50 (Reg. $70)
- Kirby Star Allies $35 (Reg. $60)
- Battlefield 2042 + SteelBook $34 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Nintendo Game Awards sale from $10.50
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $46 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $35 (Reg. $60)
- Alan Wake Remastered $20 (Reg. $30)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition $60 (Reg. $100)
- Resident Evil 3 Remake $17 (Reg. $25+)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Xbox $45 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox digital Video Game Awards sale now live from $8
- Forza Horizon 5 $56 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion Switch digital $40 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Amazon in physical form
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- MLB The Show 21 $8.50 (Reg. $30)
- EA 2022 sports titles starting from $30 (Reg. $60+)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy $10 (Reg. $20)
- Yakuza 0 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Royal $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $25 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade for PS5 $45 (Reg. $60+)
- Monster Hunter Rise Switch $34 (Reg. $40)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $60)
- And on PS5 for $50 (Reg. $70)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition $35 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
- Just Dance 2022 $30 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
Razer unleashes Mandalorian Beskar controller for Xbox Series X with magnetic charging stand
Battlefield 2042 now available to play in early access ahead of launch next week
Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers with disc tray-themed strap, Easter eggs, more
Battlefield 2042 Portal lets you create custom modes with aspects from previous games
Nintendo Switch console production cut by 20% through 2022
Aloy gains new abilities + more combat mechanics freedom in Horizon Forbidden West
Apex Legends Escape has new Storm Point map with Gravity Cannons, aggressive animals, more
Dbrand launches redesigned PS5 face plates, ignoring Sony’s legal team
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!