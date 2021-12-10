Today’s best game deals: Kena Bridge of Spirits $28, Battlefield 2042 $34, much more

In today’s best game deals, you can now score Kena Bridge of Spirits — the Indie Game of the Year award winner — from $27.99 in digital form via PSN. Regularly $40 or $50 on PS5, this is the lowest price we have tracked don the brilliant new adventure game. It is still up at $50 in physical form on Amazon. A clear cut winner at last night’s Game Awards, this is a gorgeous “story-driven action adventure set in a charming world rich with exploration and fast-paced combat.” Players make use of a growing lineup of tiny spirit companions called the Rot allowing for interesting ways to manipulate the environment and enhancing their abilities even further. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Octopath Traveler, The Nioh Collection, Returnal, Kirby Star Allies, Battlefield 2042, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

