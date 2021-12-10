Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Velox MagSafe Car Mount $45, more

Amazon is now offering the iOttie Velox MagSafe Charging Air Vent Car Mount for $44.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer marks only the second notable chance to save on the new release with $5 in savings. This also matches the all-time low set back at the start of November. Delivering one of the more premium designs for a MagSafe car charger on the market, this new iOttie Velox offering packs a silicone exterior which pairs with gold trim accenting and an air vent design. Its 7.5W output is about what we’ve come to expect from third-party MagSafe chargers, which will refuel your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 while also keeping it in-view during roadtrips and the like. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look and then head below for more.
Unibody aluminum housing for superior strength and a more compact design. Your MagSafe compatible iPhones and cases will be held securely in place even on rough roads. Additional vertical magnet provides even stronger grip and easy alignment. A MagSafe iPhone accessory designed for the technology of the future. Velox Wirelessly delivers up to 7.5W of power to your MagSafe compatible iPhones. USB-C car charger included.
Silicone prongs provide a vice-like grip, and allow the mount to be installed quickly and securely. The Velox Wireless air vent mount is made with an aluminum housing for more efficient heat dissipation than traditional materials, allowing any MagSafe series iPhone to charge with maximum efficiency.
