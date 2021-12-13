Waterman executive pen gift sets, Sharpies, more from $5.50 via Amazon (Up to 40% off)

-
AmazonOffice SuppliesSharpieWaterman
40% off From $5.50
Waterman Expert Black Ballpoint Pen

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Sharpies, dry erase markers, and Paper-Mate writing utensils, and more. While you’ll find some great options listed down below, one particularly notable gift deal here is the Waterman Expert Black Ballpoint Pen at $29.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $50, with very similar models up over $130 at Staples, this is a new 2021 Amazon low and the best we can find. Presented in a “premium dark blue Waterman gift box,” this is a wonderful option for that classic soul on your list this year. A gloss black lacquered body is implemented by a palladium-plated clip and trim alongside a broad ring “embellished with the brand name.” Crafted in France, its ballpoint tip “produces flawless lines that dry quickly.” Waterman pens are rated 4+ stars at Staples.

Amazon Sharpie and Paper-Mate sale:

Another great option for desktop and home office gifts, the gorgeous OakyBlocks gear is a great option. Featuring natural Walnut and oak wood treatments, you’ll find a host of magnetic trays, penholders and even the wooden Qi charging pad we featured in our Tested with 9to5Toys series. 

More on the Waterman Expert Black Ballpoint Pen:

  • Generous silhouette for premium, executive styling and supreme comfort when writing
  • Sophisticated gloss black lacquered body with a palladium plated clip and trim, and a broad ring embellished with the brand name
  • Skillfully constructed ballpoint tip produces flawless lines that dry quickly, giving you free reign for spontaneous expression : anytime, anywhere
  • Meticulously crafted in france to enhance your signature style

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Office Supplies

Office Supplies - Pens, paper, pencils, notebooks, office chairs, desks and more
Sharpie Waterman

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Rocketbook ultimate gift bundle now $50 (Reg. up to $80...
Best of Black Friday 2021 – Home and Kitchen: Instant...
Cyber Monday 2021 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs,...
Segway’s refurb. Ninebot ES1 Gen2 e-scooter is more a...
For $69, Razor’s E90 electric kids scooter travels 10...
Nintendo launches 2021 Black Friday ad: Console bundle,...
Best of Black Friday 2021 – Home Audio: TCL Alto 6 $4...
Keep the backseat entertained with this iPad-ready head...
Show More Comments