Waterman executive pen gift sets, Sharpies, more from $5.50 via Amazon (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Sharpies, dry erase markers, and Paper-Mate writing utensils, and more. While you’ll find some great options listed down below, one particularly notable gift deal here is the Waterman Expert Black Ballpoint Pen at $29.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $50, with very similar models up over $130 at Staples, this is a new 2021 Amazon low and the best we can find. Presented in a “premium dark blue Waterman gift box,” this is a wonderful option for that classic soul on your list this year. A gloss black lacquered body is implemented by a palladium-plated clip and trim alongside a broad ring “embellished with the brand name.” Crafted in France, its ballpoint tip “produces flawless lines that dry quickly.” Waterman pens are rated 4+ stars at Staples.

Amazon Sharpie and Paper-Mate sale:

Another great option for desktop and home office gifts, the gorgeous OakyBlocks gear is a great option. Featuring natural Walnut and oak wood treatments, you’ll find a host of magnetic trays, penholders and even the wooden Qi charging pad we featured in our Tested with 9to5Toys series.

More on the Waterman Expert Black Ballpoint Pen:

Generous silhouette for premium, executive styling and supreme comfort when writing

Sophisticated gloss black lacquered body with a palladium plated clip and trim, and a broad ring embellished with the brand name

Skillfully constructed ballpoint tip produces flawless lines that dry quickly, giving you free reign for spontaneous expression : anytime, anywhere

Meticulously crafted in france to enhance your signature style

