Save $252 on ELAC’s high-end Uni-Fi 2.0 UB52 bookshelf speaker pair at low of $448

Amazon is offering the ELAC Uni-Fi 2.0 UB52 Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $448.03 shipped. Down from $700 both direct and at Best Buy, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These speakers feature a “true 3-way design” that centers around a 4-inch aluminum midrange, 1-inch wide-roll surround tweeter, and 5.25-inch single-piece aluminum cone bass driver. This is all powered by the 6Ohm terminals alongside a 5-way binding post for connectivity. These speakers would be the perfect upgrade for any high-end audio setup. Head below for more.

Consider Edifier’s R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers if you’re ready to upgrade but don’t yet have the hardware to drive something like the ELAC speakers above. Being powered, you won’t need an amp to use the Edifier bookshelf speakers, and you’ll also enjoy multiple RCA connectivity options to hook up more than one device at a time. Coming in at $100, you’ll find that these speakers offer a solid experience for the price.

Give your home theater an audio upgrade when picking up TCL’s Alto 8i Dolby Atmos Bluetooth Sound Bar. It’s currently back down to its Black Friday pricing starting at $95. Normally $180, this will be a solid upgrade for movie watching this holiday season.

More on the ELAC Uni-Fi UB52 Speakers:

True 3-Way Speaker Design

Newly Developed Concentric Driver Featuring a 4″ Aluminum Midrange and a 1″ Wide-Roll Surround Tweeter

New Single-piece Aluminum Cone 5-1/4″ Bass Driver

6-Ohm Nominal impedance for compatibility with virtually all receivers and amplifiers

