Oontz Angle 3 Ultra delivers IPX7 waterproofing and 20 hours of battery life at $29 (Reg. $40)

Cambridge Soundworks (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Oontz Angle 3 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $28.89 shipped. For comparison, this speaker normally fetches $40 and today’s deal not only marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time, but also the first major discount we’ve seen since July. Delivering full-range speakers and a proprietary bass radiator, this speaker is ready to pump up any party. You can even pair two speakers together to play the same tunes in multiple places at once, too. In addition, there’s 20 hours of usage per charge available and it’s IPX7 waterproof, ready to withstand rain, splashes, or even dust. Head below for more.

The standard OontZ Angle 3 is available for $25 right now once you clip the on-page coupon. That’s around $5 below today’s lead deal and still delivers many of the same features to your on-the-go audio setup. Instead of 20 hours of usage per charge, you’ll be able to play the normal OontZ Angle 3 for 14 hours. The IPX7 waterproof rating also steps down to IPX5 water-resistance, so do keep that in mind.

For a higher-end, more sophisticated audio setup, be sure to check out this deal we found earlier today on ELAC’s Uni-Fi 2.0 UB52 bookshelf speakers. Designed with a 3-way build, these speakers are sure to give your listening experience a solid upgrade all around, especially at $252 off its normal going rate.

EXCEPTIONALLY LOUD VOLUME, RICH FULL BASS: OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA (4th Gen) combines 14+ watt peak output power Volume Booster from two precision neodymium drivers and proprietary bass radiator to pump out the top quality full range, remarkably crystal clear high and mid sound, and bass beyond its size

STEREO MUSIC SYSTEM WITH TWO OONTZ ANGLE 3 ULTRA (4th GEN) SPEAKERS: Connect up to 4 OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA 4th Gen speakers together and play your music with incredible left and right stereo via OontZ app

INCREDIBLE 100 FOOT BLUETOOTH RANGE: OontZ advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 4.2 provides a fast connection to your Bluetooth-enabled devices

