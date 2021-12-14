Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 drops to new low of $1,350 with free Buds 2 (Save $600), more

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is discounting a wide selection of Samsung’s latest releases including Android smartphones, Galaxy earbuds, and microSD cards starting at $8. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A highlight would certainly have to be the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 256GB Smartphone at $1,349.99. You can add a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 to your cart to score them for free, too. Normally fetching $1,800, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at 25% off, $150 below the Black Friday mention, and a new all-time low. If you’re activating on a plan, Best Buy has it for $999.99.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 5G arrives as the brand’s latest flagship foldable with a main 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888 which is supplemented by 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera around back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, but then head below for more.

Also included in today’s sale is a collection of other accessories for the Galaxy ecosystem at the same up to 25% or more in savings. Including everything from the latest Samsung wearables to pro earbuds and more, you’ll find the rest of our top picks below.

First up, go check out all of the other hardware discounts that are still up for grabs this holiday season over in our Android deals hub. But then it's onto the apps.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G features:

See more and do more with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smart phone, that has the ultimate foldable screen putting a workspace, theater, and game room right in your pocket. The sleek cover display unfolds to double the size, providing one expansive 7.6” edge-to-edge display that’s like a tablet. Our first-ever Under Display Camera provides an incredible uninterrupted view. We’ve put an ultra dynamic AMOLED display on our super expansive screen.

