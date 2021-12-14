Two for one stocking stuffer idea: A pair of Amazon Shagreen Journals for $10 (Reg. $14+)

Here’s a great little stocking stuffer. Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of its Amazon Basics Shagreen Journals for $9.92 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While the listing says the regular price is $11, they have gone for as much as $14.50 over the last few months and up to $16 across 2021. Today’s deal is a new all-time low and the best price we can find. A nice little 2-for-1 option here, you might even be able to get a pair of stocking stuffers out of this deal at under $5 a pop. Featuring a rounded edge hardcover with a litchi grain texture, each book has 112 lined sheets of wood-free paper with an expandable interior pocket for business cards, receipts, or additional documents. You’ll also find an integrated bookmark and elastic band closer here as well. More details below.

If you don’t need two and are looking for something with a little bit higher quality to it, take a look at the Huhuhero Notebook Journal. This one comes in at just over $8 Prime shipped and features thicker paper stock, a black faux leather cover, and a larger 128 page count. Again, you’re just getting a single notebook here, but they are a slightly better quality overall.

For something even more substantial in the notebook gift department, we are now tracking a rock-bottom offer on the Rocketbook ultimate bundle at $28 via Walmart. Regularly as much as $80, this is easily the lowest price we have ever tracked and well under the the discounted rate we tracked at the end of last month for Black Friday.

More on the Amazon Basics Shagreen Journals:

2-pack of 137 x 21 mm hardcover journals for note taking, journaling, to-do lists, and more

Rounded edge cardboard cover with and litchi grain exterior

112 blank lined sheets for writing

Wood-free paper construction; 100 gram paper stock

Integrated bookmark and elastic band closure

Expandable interior pocket for storing small items such as business cards and receipts

