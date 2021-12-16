Here’s our first look at LEGO’s 900-piece Overwatch 2 Null Sector Titan set

Today, we’re getting a first look at an upcoming LEGO Overwatch 2 set. Assembling the Null Sector Titan from the upcoming game’s launch trailer, the over 900-piece LEGO set includes two exclusive minifigures and will be launching sometime in 2022.

After our first report from back in September, today we’re getting a first look at the upcoming expansion of the LEGO Overwatch lineup. Marking what may very well be the only set from the theme’s new wave in 2022, the Null Sector Titan set arrives as the largest of the Overwatch sets to date at 901 pieces.

Fitting for its name, the build uses all of its bricks on assembling the actual Titan robot. It’s a pretty large creation by the looks of it, and while there’s no exact dimensions available just yet, this should be one of the larger Mecha we’ll have seen from the LEGO Group as of late. There seems to be plenty of articulated features and accurate details from the Overwatch 2 launch trailer, too.





Back in our original report, it was unclear which minifigures we’d see released in the set. With so many hero redesigns in Overwatch 2, this seemed like a good opportunity for the LEGO Group to fill the set with some new minifigures given its steep price point. That has ended up being partially true, as the set does include two all-new and exclusive characters. First up, we have Tracer sporting a refreshed look from her brick-built appearance back in 2019. Then there’s the first-ever inclusion of Mei, who is joining the LEGO roster ahead of Overwatch 2. She will also come with a printed price for her robot companion, Snowball, which is a nice touch.

As of now, there’s no official word on when we’ll see the first LEGO Overwatch 2 set actually released. Though, 9to5Toys can still confirm the $89.99 price tag we had originally reported on.

It’s likely that this set was originally supposed to release in the January or March waves of the 2022 LEGO lineup. But with the ongoing difficulties of getting Overwatch 2 released in the first place, it seems the LEGO tie-in set is very much in a similar state of limbo.

Our original story also noted that the Overwatch 2 set would be arriving as part of a new Gaming LEGO theme. The box art for the Null Sector Titan doesn’t seem to indicate that the LEGO Group is moving forward with that plan, though it could just be that sets within the lineup receive their own unique packaging. This will likely all be answered by the time we see an official release date on the upcoming set.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Even if this set doesn’t come with all of the characters that fans like myself would have liked to see, the first Overwatch 2 LEGO set still seems pretty notable. I’ll be excited to check out the LEGO Null Sector Titan when it launches, though I’m not holding my breath that it will be any time soon.

The LEGO Overwatch 2 lineup also joins the rest of the 2022 sets that are facing some kind of delay. It seems like uncertainty is going to be the name of the game come next year for the LEGO Group, and there’s likely going to be even more creations that end up sharing the same fate.

