Farberware’s 6-inch cleaver knife has a self-sharpening sheath for under $11 (Reg. $15)

Amazon is offering the Farberware 6-inch Cleaver Knife for $10.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted rate. Down from $15, today’s deals marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time for this cleaver. This knife is the perfect buy before next week’s Christmas meal. The sheath is made to keep the blade sharp so you never have to worry about pulling out a dull blade before you begin cooking. On top of that, the large 6-inch blade makes it easy to chop veggies, meat, and more. Head below for additional details.

Honestly, this is about as budget-friendly as you’ll find for a name-brand kitchen knife these days. Most other cleavers go for at least $15 and knife sets are much more expensive than that. So, if you need a new knife for the holidays, Farberware’s option is a great choice all around.

Don’t forget that the Wusthof Gourmet Utility Knife Set ships with a lifetime warranty in time for the holidays. On sale for just $25 right now, you’d normally pay up to $85 for this kit. Included you’ll find two knives and a pair of kitchen shears, all of which will bolster your cooking abilities.

More on the Farberware Cleaver Knife:

EDGEKEEPER TECHNOLOGY: Farberware Edgekeeper Knives feature a sheath with innovated technology that is designed to automatically sharpen the blade with each use. Never worry about a dull blade before use

SELF SHARPENING: The EdgeKeeper protective sheath contains a built-in mechanism that hones the blade before and after each use, maintaining a blade’s razor-sharp edge. The built in self-sharpening technology guarantees a sharp blade for each use

HIGH QUALITY BLADE: Each blade is expertly crafted from superior quality, high carbon stainless steel which ensure the blades retain their ultra sharp edge longer than conventional stainless steel and provide precision results

