Prep for winter storms with up to 50% off Greenworks electric snow blowers from $69

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of Greenworks electric snow gear headlined by the Pro 80V 20-inch Battery Snow Thrower at $299 shipped. Normally fetching $449, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts of the year at 33% off. This is also a new 2021 low, as well. Sporting a 20-inch design, this Greenworks Pro 80V snow blower lets you finally ditch gas and oil this winter. You’ll find a battery-powered design that can clear your driveway, sidewalks, and patio for up to 45 minutes per session. Head below for more.

If your snow removal needs aren’t quite as intense, today’s sale also includes some more affordable offerings to outfit your winter setup. Ranging from the best prices of the year on corded snow throwers to some electric shovels starting at $69, you’ll be able to save up to 50% ahead of all those upcoming winter snow storms.

Speaking of Greenworks, the brand’s annual Christmas sale went live earlier this week and is still alive and well. Delivering some of the best prices of the year at an extra 35% off sitewide, you’ll be able to save on its entire collection of popular electric mowers to leaf blowers, string trimmers, and more.

Greenworks Pro 80V 20-inch Battery Snow Thrower features:

Greenworks Pro 80-Volt 20-in Cordless Electric Snow Blower with 20-inch auger width and utilizing the powerful 80V lithium ion power. 6-inch rear wheels make it easy to maneuver. Digital controlled brushless motor for more torque, longer run-time, quiet operation, and longer life.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!