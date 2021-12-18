Amazon discounts exclusive The Monkie Kid LEGO kits as low as $28, today only

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering a number of LEGO Monkie Kid sets priced from $28 shipped. Our favorite set here is The Legendary Flower Fruit Mountain at $125.59. For comparison, it has a list price of $170 direct at LEGO where it’s currently sold out. This kit is from the Amazon Kids+ original LEGO Monkie Kid series that’s available to watch now on Prime Video. Included here is eight minifigures ranging from Monkie Kid, Evil Macaque, Brother Monkey, Sister Monkey, and four different versions of Monkie King. The 1,947-piece kit makes a great Christmas gift for the Monkie Kid fan in your life. Already own this set? Head below for other LEGO kits on sale today.

More LEGO Monkie Kid kits on sale:

Don’t forget to check out our LEGO guide for other great ways to save, as well as our hands-on look with the 2021 Advent Calendars.

More on The Monkie King Legendary Flower Fruit Mountain Kit:

Includes 8 minifigures: Monkie Kid, Evil Macaque, Brother Monkey, Sister Monkey and 4 versions of Monkey King (Baby, Classic, Apprentice and Battle) to role-play stories from the classic tale

Packed with authentic, storytelling features, including an opening rock to reveal the Monkey King, a buildable waterfall that opens to allow entry to the mountain and a buildable red-crowned crane

Role-play battle scenes with Monkie Kid and the Evil Macaque minifigures on a rotating platform – and look out for the Chinese calligraphy

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!