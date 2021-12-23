Giant collection of the best Android games and apps on sale for the holidays

Welcome to our master list of the best Android apps and games on sale for the holidays. Much like year’s past, Google Play is now offering solid price drops on a massive collection of top-tier titles to enjoy over the holiday break, or just to add to your library at a discount for a later time. As per usual at this time of year, our selection is dominated by games from some of the most celebrated developers out there, but you’ll also find some handy productivity apps and more as well. Head below for all of the best holiday Android app and game deals.
Android holiday game deals:
- Adventures of Mana $7 (Reg. $14)
- Secret of Mana $4 (Reg. $8)
- Trials of Mana $18 (Reg. $24)
- CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) $5 (Reg. $10)
- DRAGON QUEST $2 (Reg. $3)
- DRAGON QUEST II $3 (Reg. $5)
- DRAGON QUEST III $7 (Reg. $10)
- DRAGON QUEST IV $10 (Reg. $15)
- DRAGON QUEST V $10 (Reg. $15)
- DRAGON QUEST VI $10 (Reg. $15)
- DRAGON QUEST VIII $15 (Reg. $20)
- FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS $7 (Reg. $14)
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL $6 (Reg. $12)
- FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE) $7 (Reg. $15)
- FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE) $7 (Reg. $15)
- FINAL FANTASY IV: THE AFTER YEARS $7 (Reg. $15)
- FINAL FANTASY VII $9 (Reg. $16)
- FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered $11 (Reg. $21)
- CHAOS RINGS Ⅲ $10 (Reg. $20)
- VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH $9 (Reg. $18)
- THE LAST REMNANT Remastered $14 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Hunter Stories $5 (Reg. $20)
- Dwarf Journey $1 (Reg. $3)
- Million Onion Hotel $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- Titan Quest: Legendary Edition $14 (Reg. $20)
- A Dark Room $1 (Reg. $2)
- Unit 404 $1 (Reg. $3)
- Little Misfortune $3.50 (Reg. $9)
- Traffix: Traffic Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- Railways – Train Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- Bridge Constructor Portal $1 (Reg. $5)
- Bridge Constructor Medieval $1 (Reg. $2)
- Beholder 2 $4 (Reg. $8)
- Galaxy Trader $1 (Reg. $2)
- Lumino City $1 (Reg. $5)
- Dokuro $1 (Reg. $2)
- DISTRAINT 2 $1.50 (Reg. $7.50)
- Wayward Souls $1.50 (Reg. $7)
- Chameleon Run $1 (Reg. $2)
- Death Road to Canada $1.50 (Reg. $10)
- Summer Catchers $1 (Reg. $4)
- Lichtspeer $1 (Reg. $3)
- FRAMED 2 $1 (Reg. $5)
- FRAMED $1 (Reg. $3)
- LIMBO $1 (Reg. $5)
- Hidden Folks $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Homo Machina $1 (Reg. $3)
- Space Invaders $2.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene $2.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition $2 (Reg. $10)
- Vandals $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Goat Simulator Payday $4 (Reg. $7.50)
- Goat Simulator Waste of Space $4 (Reg. $7.50)
- Goat Simulator MMO Simulator $3.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Goat Simulator GoatZ $3.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Goat Simulator $3.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Florence $1 (Reg. $3)
- Donut County $2 (Reg. $5)
- Gorogoa $2 (Reg. $5)
- Whispering Willows$1 (Reg. $5)
- Reventure $1 (Reg. $3)
- Mystic Vale $3.50 (Reg. $6)
Android holiday app deals:
- Twilight Pro Unlock $1 (Reg. $3)
- Baby Sleep PRO $1 (Reg. $3)
- FolderSync Pro $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Screen Lock Pro – Fingerprint $1 (Reg. $2)
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $1 (Reg. $5)
- Sleep as Android Unlock $10 (Reg. $20)
- Call Notes Pro $2 (Reg. $6)
- Moon+ Reader Pro $3.50 (Reg. $7)
- PythonPad PRO: Become a Python $1 (Reg. $2)
- Metatag Analyzer FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Mindroid PRO Unlock $3 (Reg. $5)
