Massive lineup of top-tier holiday Mac and iOS app deals now live!

It’s that time of year again, and your massive collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now waiting down below. Every year in the run up to the big day at the end of December, the App Store explodes with notable price drops on many of the best games and apps for your Mac and iOS setup, and 2021 is no exception. Whether it’s 50% off Pixelamator Pro, giant price drops on the beloved Final Fantasy series, new all-time lows, or some of the best casual puzzlers you can get your hands on, now’s the time to load up your libraries for the holidays and beyond. Head below for our list of the best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best holiday Mac and iOS game deals:

iOS Universal: XCOM 2 Collection: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Severed: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Little Misfortune: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Beholder 2: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FTL: Faster Than Light: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FF IV: THE AFTER YEARS: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered: $11 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY Ⅸ: $11 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE): $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE): $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: CHAOS RINGS Ⅲ: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST IV: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST V: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Actraiser Renaissance: $16 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Grimvalor: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Railways!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dragon Hills: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Package Inc.: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Million Onion Hotel: $1 (Reg. 4)

iOS Universal: A Dark Room: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Secret of Mana: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Monster Hunter Stories: $5 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: The Swords of Ditto: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Downwell: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Minit: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: GRIS: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Leo’s Fortune: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Leo’s Fortune – HD Edition: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator Waste of Space: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator MMO Simulator: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator GoatZ: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Donut County: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Journey: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: CHUCHEL: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Flower: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Florence: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Gorogoa: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Machinarium: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: What Remains of Edith Finch: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Gone Home: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Gone Home: $3 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Tacoma: $5 (Reg. $20)

Best holiday Mac and iOS app deals:

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 9: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Notebooks – Write and Organize: $10 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: AtmoBarometer: $1 (Reg. $2)

