Smartphone Accessories: Anker Powerline II MFi USB-C Lighting Cable $19, more

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Powerline II MFi USB-C to Lighting Cable for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $23, you’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low of $4 off alongside the first notable price cut since May when it sold for $20. Anker’s popular Powerline II MFi Lightning cable upgrades your at-home setup with a 10-foot length that gives you plenty of slack for charging up in bed, on the couch, or really anywhere else that isn’t right next to an outlet. Compatible with 20W USB-C chargers, this will let you get the most out of your iPhone 12 or 13. Plus with delivery before Christmas, this will make for a perfect stocking stuffer, too.

The Anker Advantage: Join the 55 million+ powered by our leading technology. Pair up with a 20W USB-C charger to give your iPhone 13/13 Pro a 50% charge in just 25 minutes. Proven to withstand over 12,000 bends in strict laboratory tests. MFi certified to provide safe charging and to work flawlessly with Lightning devices including iPhone, iPad, and iPod. Includes PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning Cable (10 ft), welcome guide, lifetime warranty, and friendly customer service. Connect your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector to your USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) enabled Mac and iPad Pro to seamlessly sync & charge. MFi certification means total peace of mind because PowerLine II is completely Apple authorized. Designed to work flawlessly with iPhone, iPad, iPod, or any device with a Lightning port.

