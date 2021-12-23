Philips Hue’s new Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip sees first discount to $162, more from $144

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip for $161.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $180, you’re looking at the very first standalone discount with $18 in savings and a new all-time low up for grabs. As the latest addition to the Philips Hue ecosystem that launched back in October, the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip enters as a long-awaited option for bringing addressable RGB lighting into your space. It measures 6 feet in length and on top of pairing with the greater Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration, works by itself thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. Get a closer look at the Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Also on sale alongside the Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip, the Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Signe Table Lamp is seeing its first price cut to date courtesy of Amazon, as well. Right now, clipping the on-page coupon will drop the usual $160 price tag down to $143.99. That’s $14 off and a new all-time low on the recent release. Taking a different approach to outfit your smart home with multicolor lighting, this vertical lamp will splash a wall with ambient lighting. It too works over Bluetooth and Zigbee, and will make a great addition to your office, home theater, or really anywhere else that could use some extra flair.

If smart home security is more your speed these days, we’re currently tracking a series of discounts on the popular and quite stylish Level HomeKit smart locks. Arriving in one of three different form-factors, these models all take a unique approach by blending more seamlessly into your setup. And currently on sale from $179, these are some of the first price cuts so far at $50 off.

Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip features:

Blend any of millions of colors of smart light with the Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip, whose dynamic light scenes offer a gradient of smart light for a truly unique look. Control up to 10 lights in a room with Bluetooth to set the mood instantly, or add a Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home. Shape, bend, or cut to size to fit your space, or extend the lightstrip up to 33 feet with a lightstrip extension. Pair your lightstrip with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device for hands-free help in any room, or use Apple HomeKit when paired with a Hue Bridge.

