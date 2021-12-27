Score three of AMIR’s popular motion sensor lights at under $13 (Best in months, 20% off)

AMIR-US Direct (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of its Motion Sensor Lights for $12.79 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $16, today’s offer does in fact shave 20% off and marks the best price we’ve tracked since July. It doesn’t matter if you want to illuminate a closet, cabinet, or something entirely different, these motion-activated lights will make quick work of it. Each comes with an adhesive pad in addition to a built in magnet so you’ll have a couple of ways to lock them in place. These lights will automatically come on when motion is detected up to 10 feet away and will turn off once 15 seconds of inactivity has passed.

Alternatively you could snatch up two EVEREADY Energi LED Tactical Flashlights for under $6 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that you’ll need to take these with you, but you won’t have to using them only in once place. Each offering projects up to 270 lumens of light, which can illuminate a 600-foot path.

While you’re at it, why not also add some heavy-duty storage to your space? You can do so with this rolling shelving unit at $33.50 shipped. Unsurprisingly, this offer is near the all-time low, making this a superb time to cash in. Each of its three shelves can uphold 250 pounds of weight, leaving you with a total capacity of 750 pounds.

AMIR Motion Sensor Lights features:

Battery Operated – Powered by 3PCS AAA batteries (not included) for coreless installation. To provide you with illumination in areas that have limited or no access to electricity

Super-bright LED Bulbs – Up to 20 Lumen output, 6 pcs super bright SMD 2835 LED; bright enough to make sure you never stumble in the dark

