At just $12 Prime shipped, Vont’s Bluetooth Smart Scale is very hard to beat (53% off)

Vont (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth Smart Scale for $12.09 Prime shipped once the on-page $10 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $14 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. If you have yet to adopt a smart scale, this is a great day to finally do so. At such an affordable price, this unit delivers a value that is truly difficult to beat. Once this scale has been fully set up, the Vont Home app can relay data to Apple Health and Google Fit. It can keep tabs on 13 essential body composition measurements and up to 10 registered users and an unlimited number of guests are supported.

Truth be told, the pricing above is quite rare. Especially when it comes to branding that is as well known as Vont. That being said, Prime members can come close with the ZOETOUCH smart scale. It clocks in at a slightly higher, yet impressive price of $13, an offer that is made possible by $2 in Prime savings paired with an on-page $2 off coupon. Most of the features are identical to the offer above, but styling is a bit different.

And if you want another way to keep tabs on health and fitness, be sure to check out today’s roundup of Amazfit’s latest smartwatches. You’ll find several options at Amazon lows, making this an exceptional time to strike. Styling looks great, and pricing kicks off as low as $150.

Vont Bluetooth Smart Scale features:

Vont Smart Body Scale features a full body composition analysis with BMI, Muscle Mass, Visceral Fat, Metabolic Age, and more – a total of 13 vital measurements on the app.

It’s smooth and syncs instantly with the VONT HOME APP. You can see your results on the app seconds after stepping on the scale.

