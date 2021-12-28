HORI’s 3D Surround Gaming Neckset for PS5 sees 33% discount to new low at $67

Amazon is offering the HORI 3D Surround Gaming Neckset for PS5/PS4/PC at $66.66 shipped. Down from its $100 list price, this Neckset just starting falling in price at the beginning of the month and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This unique piece of audio gear is designed to give you an immersive experience thanks to virtual 3D surround sound and two different gaming modes. You just wear the Neckset, well, around your neck and it can connect to your PlayStation controller with the included audio cable as well as Windows 10. There’s also a built-in mic so you can use it for talking to friends and teammates in-game. Check out our announcement coverage to take a deeper dive then head below for more.

Check out the PDP Gaming LVL40 Gaming Headset for $30 if you’re on a tighter budget. Coming in at over 60% below today’s lead deal, you’ll get a stereo headset that’s compatible with just about every platform here. It also matches the PlayStation 5’s stock white aesthetic which could be a benefit for your setup.

If you’re a PC gamer, don’t forget that Razer’s Seiren X streaming USB microphone is down to $50 right now. This is a match for its Cyber Monday mention which is also the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to give your streaming setup a solid upgrade in the audio department, the Seiren X is the perfect buy for your gaming PC.

More on the HORI 3D Surround Gaming Neckset:

  • Equipped with immersive virtual 3D Surround sound and two gaming sound modes
  • Wearable Neckset audio and voice chat solution
  • Connects directly to PS5 Controller with included audio cable
  • Compatible with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, & Windows 10

