Twelve South celebrates the New Year with 20% off sitewide Apple accessory sale

Twelve South is ending 2021 by launching a 20% off sitewide New Year’s sale today, marking down its entire collection of Apple accessories in the process. Ranging from some of its most re cent releases that just hit the scene this fall to some of its most popular cases, chargers, and other gear, you’re looking at free shipping across the board. The discount will also automatically apply once added to your cart. Leading the way is the new PowerPic mod Wireless Charger at $48. Normally fetching $60, this is only the third notable discount since launching earlier this fall and matches the all-time low. Head below for additional details and all of our top picks.

Delivering a unique place to refuel your smartphone, this wireless charger doubles as a picture frame to blend in with the rest of your home decor when not in use. It has a transparent acrylic build that houses a 10W Qi stand with either white or black accenting. We found the PowerPic mod to be a notable gift recommendation in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, and today’s discount makes for an even more affordable option.

Twelve South New Years sale:

Speaking of other ways to outfit all of those new Apple products you unwrapped this holiday season, Nomad launched a Christmas sale that’s still up for the taking. Delivering 20% in sitewide savings, you’ll find a collection of its signature iPhone cases, MagSafe chargers, and more included at some of the best prices this year.

Twelve South PowerPic mod features:

PowerPic mod is a world-class wireless phone charger with a design as radical as wireless charging itself. With a mix of modern elegance and versatile charging options, PowerPic mod charges all phones, including phones in cases, with an aesthetic that looks like nothing else. The lucite-framed PowerPic mod can be positioned vertically or horizontally and is even customizable with any 4×6 photo or room-matching graphic. Wirelessly charge your phone on the stand that looks more like a work of art than a typical charging dock. Order the beautiful PowerPic mod today.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!