Kick off 2022 projects with Bosch’s 65-piece Drilling and Driving Set at $20 (Reg. $25+)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 65-piece Drilling and Driving Set for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% or more off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. It doesn’t matter if your bit collection is getting started or worn out, this Bosch deal is worthy of your attention. It’s comprised of both solutions made for both drilling and driving, each of which is ready to tackle projects involving wood, metal, masonry, and more. A bundled case keeps everything organized and protected, making it dead simple to haul the entire kit from A to B.

Trade Bosch branding for BLACK+DECKER to get a whole lot more for less. That’s right, for $19 Prime shipped you’ll be able to score it’s 109-piece screwdriver and drill bit set. Everything is organized inside of an included hard storage case. I’ve had a similar BLACK+DECKER kit for years and while the quality isn’t as high as others, this is an option that will last a long time when only used here and there.

And if you don’t mind making a trip to the store, right now you can start assembling your own workbench with this simple DIY bracket kit for $20 at Lowe’s. This is just one of many other deals that currently grace our dedicated tools guide. Be sure to swing by to see all of your options.

Bosch 65-piece Drilling and Driving Set features:

VERSATILE: This set includes a wide variety of both driver bits and drill bits as well as a selection of accessories to help assist in a number of drilling and fastening applications

QUALITY: The included driver bits feature designs to lessen damage to the screw head and provide better bit-gripping power. The split drill bit tips provide easy drilling starts and are ideal for a variety of applications such as wood, metal, masonry and more

