JAXJOX’s KettlebellConnect 2.0 has built-in smarts to track fitness goals at low of $150

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the JAXJOX KettlebellConnect 2.0 Adjustable Kettlebell for $149.99 shipped. Matched direct at Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Down from its normal going rate of $249 direct and $230 at Apple (when in stock,) today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This 6-in-1 digital adjustable kettlebell offers a weight range of 12 to 42 pounds. You’ll find the 2.0 version is upgraded with real-time performance tracking and reporting through the JAXJOX fitness app. There, you’ll see reps, volume, sets, average power, and workout duration. Of course, JAXJOX also offers personalized Fitness IQ tracking and on-demand workout classes if that’s something you’re interested in, which we take a closer look at on our sister site Connect the Watts. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Well, Bowflex’s SelectTech 840 Kettlebell is available on Amazon for $119. Offering a wider range of weights to choose from, you’ll be able to customize this kettlebell from eight to 40 pounds depending on how much resistance you want during a workout. Just keep in mind that you’ll lose out on the connected aspects of today’s lead deal here.

Don’t forget that Echelon’s new EX-5S-10 Smart Bike is currently seeing its first discount of $82 off. That’s right, the new exercise bike with its 10-inch rotating display is down to $1,118 right now. Made to deliver a Peloton-like experience for a fraction of the price, the Echelon EX-5S-10 might be just what you need to tackle some New Year resolutions.

More on the JAXJOX KettlebellConnect 2.0:

The JAXJOX KettlebellConnect 2.0 is a six-in-one digital adjustable kettlebell ranging from 12-42 lbs. The new 2.0 version is armed with real-time performance tracking and reporting. Sync it to the JAXJOX App to track reps, volume, sets, avg power, and workout duration. For on-demand workout classes and personalized Fitness IQ tracking, upgrade to the premium offering in the JAXJOX App and get a free 30 day trial period followed by $12.99/mo. No commitment. Cancel anytime.

