Modernize the bathroom for $14 with this sleek shower head (New low, 44% off)

NearMoon (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 8-inch High-Pressure Shower Head for $13.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $25, today’s offer takes 44% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like to modernize your bathroom for 2022 and beyond, a new shower head could be just the thing. This unit is affordable with a 3-step installation process that’s said to take “less than 10 minutes.” The shower head boasts an ultra-thin design, spans eight inches in size, and is entirely made of stainless steel. In addition to the shower head itself you will also get a compatible arm.

Streamline the sink area when you apply today’s savings towards a HotelSpa Dispenser at $10 Prime shipped. It’s made with soap, shampoo, lotion, and conditioner in mind, ensuring it can work well in the shower as well. It can be mounted using screws or with a double-sided adhesive strip. I have been using similar units in my bathroom for years and cannot recommend them highly enough.

Keep the home upgrades coming when you also grab three of AMIR’s popular motion sensor lights at under $13 Prime shipped. This offer ushers in the best price we’ve tracked in months, making now an excellent time to strike. For even more home-friendly discounts, be sure to check out our dedicated guide.

NearMoon 8-inch High-Pressure Shower Head features:

NearMoon Shower Head is ultra-slim and stylish with 8 inch. The combination of ultra-thin and air-in technology leads to strong and high pressure. You will have the Rainfall experience like full and dynamic massage to your skin that you’ve never had.

The NearMoon Rain shower head is made of high quality solid 100% stainless steel and chrome finished, durable with the highest rust resistance and long service life. Forget the traditional plastic shower head, forget the inferior quality. The 90 self-cleaning silicone nozzles let you worry free of the hard water and scale.

