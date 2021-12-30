PrAna End of Season Sale takes up to 60% off select styles + free shipping

The PrAna End of Season Sale takes up to 60% off already-reduced styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. The men’s Asgard Hooded Flannel Shirt is a standout from this sale. It’s currently marked down to $71 and originally were priced at $119. This shirt will easily be a staple in your wardrobe and pair nicely with jeans, khakis, and more. You can choose from two color options and it can easily be layered to help you stay warm. This style also has an attached hood with a drawstring as well as two chest pockets to store essentials. Find even more deals below or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Moosejaw End of Season Sale that’s offering up to 40% off top brands including The North Face, Marmot, Columbia, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!