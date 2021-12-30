Smartphone Accessories: Spigen OneTap MagSafe Ring Adapter $12 (Save 20%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSpigen
Save 70% From $8

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its OneTap MagSafe Ring Adapter for $11.99 in three styles when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $15, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside a match of the all-time low. Upgrading any iPhone 12 or 13 case with MagSafe, Spigen’s OneTap Ring adheres to the back of a cover in order to supplement the experience. Whether your favorite case just lacks MagSafe out of the box or doesn’t have as strong of a grip as you’d like, this accessory is a simple, yet effective solution. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review offers added insight into the experience.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Spigen OneTap MagSafe Ring Adapter features:

  • Add magnetic Mag Safe compatibility to your case
  • OneTap technology takes less than one second to precisely mount to Magsafe accessories
  • [EZ Fit] An innovative, auto-alignment tool for effortless installation
  • Thinner size to minimize bulkiness
  • Smooth, processed edge to reduce cuts and increase safety

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Spigen

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

All-new Spigen OneTap Ring brings MagSafe compatibility...
Tested: Spigen’s new OneTap Ring brings MagSafe t...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe 2-in-1 Charging Sta...
Smartphone Accessories: 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank $3...
Smartphone Accessories: Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount P...
Spigen’s Tough and Rugged Armor AirPods 3 cases start...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR Fabric 10W Qi Charging Stan...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Wish List Event, Home Depot ...
Show More Comments