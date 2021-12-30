Smartphone Accessories: Spigen OneTap MagSafe Ring Adapter $12 (Save 20%), more

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its OneTap MagSafe Ring Adapter for $11.99 in three styles when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $15, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside a match of the all-time low. Upgrading any iPhone 12 or 13 case with MagSafe, Spigen’s OneTap Ring adheres to the back of a cover in order to supplement the experience. Whether your favorite case just lacks MagSafe out of the box or doesn’t have as strong of a grip as you’d like, this accessory is a simple, yet effective solution. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review offers added insight into the experience.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Spigen OneTap MagSafe Ring Adapter features:

Add magnetic Mag Safe compatibility to your case

OneTap technology takes less than one second to precisely mount to Magsafe accessories

[EZ Fit] An innovative, auto-alignment tool for effortless installation

Thinner size to minimize bulkiness

Smooth, processed edge to reduce cuts and increase safety

