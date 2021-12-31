Amazon will ship this upright exercise fan bike to your door for just $100 (Reg. $160)

Amazon is offering the Body Rider Upright Exercise Fan Bike for $99.99 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate of $160 and and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Now that winter officially arrived just under two weeks ago, riding an actual bike is out of the question for many of us. If you’ve found yourself in this situation, today’s deal can keep you going no matter which season it is. It boasts a built-in performance monitor that tracks calories burned, speed, time, and distance. All of these metrics aim to help you set more appropriate goals throughout your fitness journey in 2022 and beyond.

Truth be told, exercise equipment can leave permanent marks on flooring. Thankfully you can use less than half of today’s savings to nab BalanceFrom’s Equipment Mat for $26. It’s a perfect fit for your new exercise bike, allowing you to set things up properly while keeping the overall expenditure very affordable.

If you’d prefer to have premium exercise bike with an integrated display, smart capabilities, and moore, we’ve got a deal for you. Just yesterday we spotted the new Echelon EX-5S-10 Smart Bike at $82 off. This is the first price drop we’ve tracked, arguably making this the best time yet to snatch one of these up. Drop by our sports and fitness guide then swing by our up-to-date list of fitness tracker deals to find even more discounts.

Body Rider Upright Exercise Fan Bike features:

Our stabilizing foundation keeps you safe and secure, even when you’ve got to go fast. This helps prevent injury and lets you get what you need out of your workout without worry of falling or tipping.

Much like the bikes used in gym and cycling classes, our upright exercise bike provides a fully adjustable resistance system and fan-based wheel. With the resistance dial, you can choose an extra challenge or low-tension sprints.

