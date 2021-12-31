iHealth’s Smart Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor logs to Apple Health at $27 (Reg. $40)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, iHealthLabs via Amazon is offering its iHealth Track Smart Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor for $26.99 shipped. Typically sold for $40, today’s offer takes 33% off and comes within $5 of the all-time low. This smart blood pressure monitor is compatible with both iPhone to Android devices. iOS users even benefit from Apple Health integration via the iHealth MyVitals app that will make it a cinch to quickly log and keep tabs on stats. It’s powered by AAA batteries, paving the way for easily swapping out rechargeables whenever the need arises. Bluetooth connectivity paves the way for at-home health check-ups that are free of cords.

If you want to keep tabs on blood oxygen saturation levels, check out the Santamedical OLED Pulse Oximeter at $20 Prime shipped. It’s also able to read pulse rate and strength in real time. Despite having a reasonable price, it manages to pack in an OLED display. Readings are provided once you’ve attached it to a finger and the button along the front has been pressed.

Another way to keep tabs on your health is with a Fossil Gen 5/E Wear OS Smartwatch from $123. One of the options there is at a new all-time low, making this a superb time to strike. Keep the ball rolling when you drop by our dedicated fitness tracker guide. Our list of sports and fitness deals is also worth a peek.

iHealth Track Smart Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor features:

  • Clinically Accurate: Easy Operation by two buttons, Advanced Accuracy, No Calibration required.
  • Large Multi-Color Backlit Display: The large, oversized numbers make reading the results from this upper arm blood pressure monitoring device a breeze. Coded (GREEN/YELLOW/RED) display tells if your blood pressure readings are optimal or not.
  • Easy Management: Manage and track up to 99 readings on your blood pressure monitor and unlimited readings on your smartphone with iHealth’s free iOS and Android applications.

