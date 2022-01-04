New Amazon lows hit Sabrent’s NVMe M.2 internal 3,400MB/s SSDs from $59.50

Store4Memory (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal Solid State Drive for $84.99 shipped. This drive sold for $130 for most of 2021, dropped to $100 in the last 3 months or so, and is now down an additional $85 for a new all-time low. This is a M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 SSD ready to upgrade an aging system with free Sabrent Acronis True Image cloning software included. This drive is based on Toshiba’s BiCS 3D TLC NAND Flash memory and can reach speeds of up to 3,400MB/s that comes in well under the $130 5,000MB/s models from Sabrent. Rated 4+ stars at Newegg. More capacities on sale below.

Alongside the brand new flagship internal SSDs from SK hynix that were unveiled yesterday for CES, we are also tracking some great deals on Seagate's latest One Touch USB-C SSDs. These new all-time lows are starting from around $73 right now with up to 24% in savings making for a solid option in the portable space.

M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 Interface. PCIe 3.1 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.

Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.

Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.

Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, and Over-Provision.

All Sabrent SSDs come with FREE Sabrent Acronis True Image for Sabrent Software for easy Cloning. For those who require a specific sector size to clone their existing SSDs

