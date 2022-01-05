Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go delivers 12-hour battery and Wi-Fi 6 at $250 (Save $50)

Amazon is currently discounting the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go to $249.99 shipped. Matching the second-best price to date from its usual $300 going rate, you’re looking at $50 in savings alongside coming within $5 of the all-time low set once before. Perfect for tagging along to the classroom or just getting some work done away from the desk, Galaxy Chromebook Go arrives with a lightweight design that still delivers a 14-inch display and plenty of other notable features. Its Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with USB-C, 32GB of storage, and 12-hour battery life to round out the package. Dive into our launch coverage for all of the details and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the HP Chromebook with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of the Galaxy Chromebook vibes, which is always a nice perk.

While it doesn’t include a keyboard out of the box like the Galaxy Chromebook Go, going with Apple’s all-new 9th-generation 10.2-inch iPad might be a better call if you’re in search of the perfect media consumption device. Best of all, we’re currently tracking a series of discounts across various form-factors, taking $30 off and delivering some of the best prices to date.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go features:

With its new ultra thin design, Galaxy Chromebook Go is our lightest Chromebook laptop yet, making it best for busy lives on the go. Carefully constructed, Galaxy Chromebook Go features a military grade design to withstand the occasional drop, ding or spill. Breeze through your school work and have plenty of power left for some “me” time with a battery that goes for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

