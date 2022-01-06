Android app deals of the day: YoWindow Weather, Mirages of Winter, and more

It is now time for the day’s best Android game and app deals via Google Play. Just be sure to scope out the offers we spotted on TCL’s new 6-Series Mini-LED 120Hz VRR 4K Google TVs while you’re at it. Our app collection is headlined by titles such as YoWindow Weather – Unlimited and Mirages of Winter alongside freebie icon packs, Tennis Club Story, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at today’s best aNdroid game and app deals.  

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside ongoing price drops on the Wear OS TicWatch Pro 3 wearable and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, today saw Garmin’s new Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch go $50 off. And we also spotted TCL’s new 6-Series Mini-LED 120Hz VRR 4K Google TVs hit new all-time lows with up $300 in savings. As for the add-on side of things, Samsung’s new PRO Plus microSD cards are now starting from $23 alongside everything else in our smartphone accessories roundup right here

Today’s best game deals: Just Dance 2022 $25, Guardians of the Galaxy $30, MK 11 $20, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on YoWindow:

YoWindow is a unique new weather app. The magic of YoWindow is a living landscape that reflects your actual weather. For instance, if it’s raining – it rains in YoWindow. The sunset and the sunrise in YoWindow happens at exactly the same time as in real life. But the great thing is you can scroll the time forward. Just swipe the screen and you will see how the weather is going to change throughout the day.

