BLUETTI intros sodium-ion portable power stations to run your home, more at CES 2022

Ready to take things up a notch, BLUETTI’s 2022 announcements span several different categories. Ranging from all-new sodium battery power stations to refreshed solar panels and all-in-one home power solutions, BLUETTI’s CES 2022 announcements are here to help you stay up and running when the lights go out as well as set up an off-grid campsite with ease. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at BLUETTI’s CES 2022 product launches.

Lithium-ion is becoming a technology of the past

While many modern devices still use lithium-ion technology, BLUETTI is moving onto bigger and better things. Announced at CES 2022 is the “world’s first” sodium-ion solar generator and compatible battery pack from BLUETTI. While the new NA300 and B480 have the same overall style and appearance of their predecessors, there are some notable differences here. The NA300 only has a capacity of 3,000Wh, which is less than the 5,100Wh of the EP500 Pro in the same size. This comes from the current sodium-ion battery technology limitations, though the other features of the new tech make up for the downsides here.

You’ll find that the solar input has been upped to 3,000W from the previous-generation’s 2,400W, providing ample increase here. On top of that, sodium-ion rivals LiFePO4 battery cells that BLUETTI is known for using in the longevity department. However, sodium-ion really shines in its recharge time. In fact, BLUETTI claims that the sodium-ion battery can get to 80% in less than 30 minutes at room temperature, which is pretty stellar all things considered, and a welcomed improvement given the smaller watt-hour rating of the battery.

Another major announcement at BLUETTI’s CES 2022 event is the AC500, or Apex for short. This massive portable power station features a “groundbreaking” 5,000W pure sine wave inverter, which is “the most powerful inverter that BLUETTI has ever shipped.” This is an upgrade to the ever-popular AC300 and features a 100% modular solar battery system. It’ll work with the B301 battery module and is also compatible with existing B300 modules that you might already own.

The AC500 can work with up to six B301 modules per unit, which can add up to a total of 18,432Wh of available power, which the company claims will power “your whole family’s basic needs for days during emergencies or power outages.” In optimal charging conditions with up to 8,000W of input, one hour of charging can deliver the ability to run an air conditioner for five to eight hours or a clothes dryer for one to two hours, per BLUETTI’s specs.

On the smaller side of things, BLUETTI is launching the EB3A at CES 2022. It’s a “standout” among all BLUETTI products and offers some impressive specs for its size. The BLUETTI EB3A offers 600W of output and a 288Wh capacity with support for up to 200W of solar input. This is actually one of the only BLUETTI models in the sub-3,000Wh range that doesn’t need a “bulky power brick” to charge either, with the company claiming that a single cable can bring the system from 0% to 80% in just 20 minutes.

