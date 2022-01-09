Philips Hue’s all-new 100W Color HomeKit Smart Bulb on sale for the first time at $48 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue White and Color A21 High Lumen Smart Bulb for $47.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at the very first discount on the recent release at 20% off. Delivering the brightest color bulb from Philips Hue yet, its new release has a higher lumen output that’s the equivalent of a 100W tradition bulb. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space. Head below for more from $20.

A more affordable option for getting in the Phlips Hue game would be ditching the multicolor illumination and bringing home one of the new Medium Lumen Dimmable White bulbs instead. Entering at $20.39 when clipping the on-page coupon, you’re looking at the same smart connectivity options as the lead deal, just in a less flashy package that’ll still output more light than other Hue bulbs at an equivalent of 75W. Down from $25, you’re looking at one of the best prices yet, too.

For other ways to upgrade your HomeKit setup, be sure to go check out all of the details from the new 20% off Philips Hue mix and match sale. Delivering some notable discounts across its lineup of smart light bulbs, lightstrips, and other accessories, there are even quite a few rare markdowns detailed right here, too.

Philips Hue High Lumen Smart Bulb features:

Go bright by giving your largest spaces this bright, colorful smart light. With a brightness equivalent to a traditional 100 W bulb, this bulb can tastefully illuminate living rooms, kitchens, and more with color. Dimmable features allow you to control the level of brightness. Own our Hue Hub? You can set timers to dim your smart bulbs as the day goes by.

