Instant’s latest K-Cup and ground bean Single-Serve Coffee Maker matching all-time low at $80

Instant brand’s new Solo Single-Serve Coffee Maker is now available for $79.99 shipped via Amazon. The regularly $100 new single-serve machine released a little over a month ago and is already out of stock direct from Instant. It is now matching the Amazon all-time low with only the second discount we have tracked since release. Alongside Instant’s pre-infuse cycle to extract more flavor, this model is compatible with all K-Cups as well as your favorite ground beans right out of the box. It comes with a “specially designed reusable pod” so you won’t have to buy any additional add-ons to make it all happen. The Solo supports three cup sizes alongside the 40-ounce removable water reservoir and the ability to accomodate up to 7-inches worth of travel mug to brew directly into your on-the-go cup as well. This relatively new model is light on reviews but previous releases carry 4+ star ratings from hundreds at Walmart. More details below.

If the Instant branding isn’t doing anything for you here, you can achieve similar results with the Chefman InstaCoffee Max. This model, which also handles K-Cups and ground beans with the price of purchase, sells for $50 with an arguably even more sleek design. It also has a novel lift system to bring smaller mugs closer to the spout, negating some of the annoying splatter action that can happen when brewing.

A great way to put those savings to work and ensure you’re ready to go on day one, is with Amazon’s ongoing in-house coffee pod sale. Compatible with all K-Cup brewers, its Solimo 100-pack coffee pods offer up a ton of value and are still seeing some notable hangover price drops from he holidays on various flavors right here.

Swing by our home goods deal hub for additional kitchenware deals.

More on the Instant Solo Single-Serve Coffee Maker:

Brewing a great cup of coffee at home has never been easier with the Instant Solo Single-Serve Coffee Maker. It can handle both K-Cup pods and your own grounds, using a specially designed reusable pod. Our unique pre-infuse process provides deeper flavor extraction from your grounds, for a consistent and elevated cup.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!