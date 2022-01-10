PDP’s Mario editionSwitch 2-in-1 Travel Case with console stand matching holiday price at $34

Amazon is now offering the Mario edition PDP Switch Pull-N-Go Travel Case for $33.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $40, this is 15% off, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. While we have seen the Zelda edition go for less, this is matching the holiday pricing on the Mario treatment of PDP’s lunchbox-style Switch case that provides storage for up to 14 games as well as all Switch console models. The officially licensed setup features a removable slim case you can take on lighter trips with a built-in console stand, or loads of additional storage for “Pro controllers, AC adapters, HDMI cords, extra Joy-Con, a power bank, game cards, and other small accessories” when attached to the rest of the carrier. Rated 4+ stars at Target. More details below.

While it doesn’t have as much storage space overall, a more affordable solution would be something like the PowerA Kevlar Protection Case at $18.50 Prime shipped. You can still fit most of your mobile kit in here, not mention even more game cards, and save nearly 50% in the process. There’s no Mario art, but the additional Kevlar treatment might be appealing for some anyway.

Speaking of Nintendo Switch, we are tracking wealth of top-tier titles on sale right now including everything from the latest Animal Crossing game to Super Mario Maker 2, Mario Tennis Aces, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Astral Chain, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and much more. You’ll find everything on tap in this morning’s roundup and the latest Nintendo eShop New Year event right here.

More on the Mario edition PDP Switch Pull-N-Go Travel Case:

Official Licensed by Nintendo for Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite. Official Red & Blue featuring Mario. Matches Mario Family Faceoff Controller, Mario Rock Candy Controller, and LVL40 Red and Blue Joycon Headset.

PROTECTION ON-THE-GO: Two cases in one with the removable Slim Travel Case that features a built-in console stand for on-the-go gaming

FANTASTIC STORAGE: Stores the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles, the console dock, Pro Controllers, AC adapter, HDMI cords, extra Joy-Con controllers, a power bank, game cards, and other small accessories

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!