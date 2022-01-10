Razer’s Kishi iPhone controller grip upgrades Apple Arcade at $80, Android model at $55

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for iPhone at $79.99 shipped. Down from $100, you’re looking at the third-best price to date alongside 20% in savings and the lowest price in months. The Android version is also on sale for $54.99, down from $80. Whether you’re looking to step up the Apple Arcade experience or take advantage of more ergonomic gameplay for diving into Genshin Impact, Among Us, and other titles, Razer’s Kishi controller grip is a must. With either Lightning or USB-C ports that deliver passthrough charging and an adjustable design, these are capable with a wide variety of handsets including the latest from Apple, Samsung, and more. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but then head below for more.

While the Razer Kishi above is one of our favorite options for gaming on-the-go, those who already have an Xbox controller can make out for less by going with a slightly different approach. Pairing Microsoft’s gamepad with one of these PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip at $10 will let you position your handset above the controller for a more ergonomic gaming setup. Sure it’s not as sleek as the Switch-like experience offered above, but will give you an edge over the competition much the same.

Though if you’d just prefer to dive into a dedicated gaming experience, it’s hard to beat the Nintendo Switch. We just took a hands-on look at the new OLED version of the hybrid console, which arrives with plenty of incremental updates to the original which stack up to make a next-generation experience. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details.

Razer Kishi iPhone Game Controller features:

Thumbsticks for Great Accuracy and Tactile Feedback: Refine your aim and execution with a familiar console controller experience, supported by an array of face and bumper buttons, as well as a D-pad for extra inputs. The controller’s flexible design allows it to be stretched and clamped on a variety of phones and tablets, providing a secure hold that’ll never come loose.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!