Smartphone Accessories: AT&T 10W Wireless Charging Pad $5, more

AT&T is offering its 10W Wireless Charging Pad for just $5 shipped. Normally $10 for this pad, a quick search of Amazon shows that many similar chargers go for $12 or more, though Anker does offer a model at under $9 that would be comparable. All that to say, $5 is a solid price for a 5W charger and one of the best we’ve seen. Designed to provide up to 10W of power to Android smartphones and 7.5W on iPhones, you’ll love not having to plug things in at night when it comes time to charge. Included in the package is also the USB cable, though you’ll need to provide an AC adapter separately. The slim design and matte black colorway allow it to seamlessly blend into your decor, as well.

Equipped with the latest technology and built to Qi certified standards. Optimized to deliver safe, fast-charging speeds with up to 10W of power to compatible devices. AC adapter sold separately.

Industry-leading safety features, preventing overheating

Soft grip surface for enhanced stability

Includes 5ft USB-A to USB-C Cable

