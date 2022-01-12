Android app deals of the day: Demetrios, Moon Writer Pro Key, DISTRAINT, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to collect all of today’s best Android app deals in to one handy collection for everyone. Just be sure to dive into today’s Lenovo Assistant-powered Smart Clock deals we spotted earlier this morning first. Our app collection, courtesy of Google Play, is highlighted by titles such as Demetrios, The Last Roman Village, Moon Writer Pro Key, DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition, and even more. Hit the fold for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the Google Assistant-powered Lenovo Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 as well as the standard edition model with deals starting from $50. Before you dive into today’s best accessory offers, check out ongoing price drops on moto G100 Android smartphone, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, and the brand new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G as well. We have some Android Anker projector discounts as well as new lows on Seagate’s latest One Touch USB-C SSDs, alongside everything in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Switch Fitness Boxing 2 $35, Fire Emblem Three Houses $40, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Demetrios:

Bjorn Thonen, a slob of an antique dealer living in Paris, is robbed one night after coming home drunk. Forced to conduct his own investigation with the help of his neighbor Sandra, he ends up involved in a murky, mysterious affair. Will these unlikely heroes be able to rise up and discover ancient secrets?

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

GE’s Cync outdoor smart plug nears Amazon low at ...
Organize your workspace with this expansive L-Shaped De...
Grab a 40-piece set of Rubbermaid Food Storage Containe...
Tested: Anker’s MagGo MagSafe car mount justifies...
Keep track of 2022 fitness goals with the Amazfit GTS 2...
Outfit your workstation with LG’s 27-inch 4K Moni...
MyProtein’s MyVegan product line now 50% off incl...
This LED camping lantern outputs 1,000-lumens at a low ...
Load more...
Show More Comments