Today’s best game deals: Switch Fitness Boxing 2 $35, Fire Emblem Three Houses $40, more

In today’s best game deals, alongside ongoing price drops on Ring Fit Adventure, another great way to get a workout in this year on Nintendo Switch is with Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise. Marked down to $34.99 on Amazon right now in digital form, this one regularly fetches $50 and is matching the lowest price we have tracked. Compatible with both solo and two-player workouts, Fitness Boxing 2 has folks throwing “jabs and uppercuts to catchy pop tunes” with in-game instructors that provide “feedback and guidance to help you get the most out of your exercise.” There are also several difficulty settings so the whole family can get in on the action. Head below for more including Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Hades, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Plus exclusive in-game Garchomp Kimono Set
- Hades physical $20 (Reg. $30)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Fighters 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $36 (Reg. $60)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch $10 (Reg. $50)
- SCARLET NEXUS $20 (Reg. $25)
- Far Cry 6 PS5/Xbox all-time low $20 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $42 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted $40 (Reg. $50)
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games $25 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $28 (Reg. $40)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate $30 (Reg. $40)
- Arms $42 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars KOTOR Switch $11 (Reg. $15)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Nintendo Switch digital sale…
- Walmart Nintendo Switch digital sale…
- Pokemon Shining Pearl or Brilliant Diamond $50.50 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Ghostrunner PSN $12 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at GameStop
- Zelda Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass $14.50 (Reg. $20)
- Back 4 Blood $25 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $18 (Reg. $40+)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
Apex Legend gains new Arenas map Habitat in latest Dark Depths Flash Event
New Switch Mario Kart game reportedly on the way for 2022 with unique gameplay twist
Nintendo launches New Year eShop sale from $4 featuring top-tier titles and indie gems
Ubisoft+ is coming to Xbox and Rainbow Six Siege launches day-one with Game Pass
Is Battlefield 2042 worth it? Review from a semi-casual player [Video]
Sony finally unveils official PS5 console covers with matching new DualSense colors
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!