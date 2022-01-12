Today’s best game deals: Switch Fitness Boxing 2 $35, Fire Emblem Three Houses $40, more

Reg. $50 $35

In today’s best game deals, alongside ongoing price drops on Ring Fit Adventure, another great way to get a workout in this year on Nintendo Switch is with Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise. Marked down to $34.99 on Amazon right now in digital form, this one regularly fetches $50 and is matching the lowest price we have tracked. Compatible with both solo and two-player workouts, Fitness Boxing 2 has folks throwing “jabs and uppercuts to catchy pop tunes” with in-game instructors that provide “feedback and guidance to help you get the most out of your exercise.” There are also several difficulty settings so the whole family can get in on the action. Head below for more including Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Hades, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and much more.

Today’s best holiday game deals:

Pre-orders:

Apex Legend gains new Arenas map Habitat in latest Dark Depths Flash Event

New Switch Mario Kart game reportedly on the way for 2022 with unique gameplay twist

Nintendo launches New Year eShop sale from $4 featuring top-tier titles and indie gems

Ubisoft+ is coming to Xbox and Rainbow Six Siege launches day-one with Game Pass

Is Battlefield 2042 worth it? Review from a semi-casual player [Video]

Sony finally unveils official PS5 console covers with matching new DualSense colors

