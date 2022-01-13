Android app deals of the day: Mortal Crusade, KReader PRO, Mindcell, and more

All of Thursday’s best Android app deals and game discounts are now up for the taking. On top of ongoing deals on the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, we also have a wonderful price waiting on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 to check out alongside today’s app discounts. This afternoon’s collection includes titles like Mortal Crusade, Neighbours from Hell 2, KReader PRO, Mindcell, and many more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Amazon gift card promotions are still live on the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, but this morning also saw Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 return to the all-time low at $100 to go along with them. And for Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 3 users, the official leather cases are now on sale for $61 via Amazon right here. Just be sure to check out deals on Seagate’s latest One Touch USB-C SSDs, the Samsung’s 2TB T7 Portable 1,050MB/s models, and everything you’ll find in our Smartphone Accessories roundup as well.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Mortal Crusade:

Feel like a real young knight with “Mortal Crusade”! Go on a hike, enjoy beautiful locations and role-playing, overcome difficulties, fight in battles, beware of dangers and go through difficult trials. Enjoy all the elements of this fantastic pixel RPG Platformer!

