Android app deals of the day: Mortal Crusade, KReader PRO, Mindcell, and more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

All of Thursday’s best Android app deals and game discounts are now up for the taking. On top of ongoing deals on the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, we also have a wonderful price waiting on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 to check out alongside today’s app discounts. This afternoon’s collection includes titles like Mortal Crusade, Neighbours from Hell 2, KReader PRO, Mindcell, and many more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Amazon gift card promotions are still live on the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, but this morning also saw Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 return to the all-time low at $100 to go along with them. And for Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 3 users, the official leather cases are now on sale for $61 via Amazon right here. Just be sure to check out deals on Seagate’s latest One Touch USB-C SSDs, the Samsung’s 2TB T7 Portable 1,050MB/s models, and everything you’ll find in our Smartphone Accessories roundup as well. 

Today’s best game deals: Grab Far Cry 6 while it’s just $20, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart $50, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Mortal Crusade:

Feel like a real young knight with “Mortal Crusade”! Go on a hike, enjoy beautiful locations and role-playing, overcome difficulties, fight in battles, beware of dangers and go through difficult trials. Enjoy all the elements of this fantastic pixel RPG Platformer!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Android app deals of the day: Demetrios, Moon Writer Pr...
Finally upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR’s latest ...
LG’s popular 55-inch C1 4K OLED TV packs HDMI 2.1...
Hydro Flask’s trendy 40-ounce Wide Mouth Water Bo...
Crocs takes up to 50% off best-selling clogs, flip-flop...
OtterBox takes 20% off MagSafe mounts, wallets, folio c...
Milwaukee M18 kit includes pole saw and blower for $369...
Owlet 1080p smart two-way audio pet cam with treat toss...
Load more...
Show More Comments