Smartphone Accessories: Tribit FlyBuds C2 True Wireless Earbuds $54.50 (32% off), more

Tribit Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its FlyBuds C2 Bluetooth 5.2 True Wireless Earbuds for $54.39 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a normal going rate of $80 at Amazon, today’s deal saves 32% and marks the best price that we’ve tracked for this specific pair of earbuds. You’ll find Tribit’s FlyBuds C2 use the latest Qualcomm chip for up to 48KHz frequency reproduction thanks to APTX decoding. There’s also unique technology from Qualcomm at play with four mics in use to reduce up to 90% of background noise when on calls, helping deliver high-quality audio to those on the other end. Plus, the buds themselves offer eight hours of playback per charge and there’s an additional 32 hours of use available with the included case.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Great music: FlyBuds C2 wireless earbuds, employ the latest Qualcomm QCC3040 chip, APTX high-quality audio decoding, up to 48KHz frequency. Providing CD-level stunning stereo and make sure your music always sounds exactly how you like it. Great Calls: Call noise canceling headphones, C2 apply unique Qualcomm 4-Mic CVC 8.0 technology reducing 90% of background noises for clear high quality calls wherever you are, even in shopping. Extended battery: To fully charge the rechargeable case only takes 1.5 hours. Get 8hrs music playtime per charge for bluetooth earphones, and totally 32hrs with the charging case for the wireless headphones.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!