Today’s best game deals: Grab Far Cry 6 while it’s just $20, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Far Cry 6 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox consoles for just $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The PS4 version is marked down to $24.99. Regularly $60, we saw this one drop down to $40 and then $25 over the Black Friday festivities, but if you haven’t scoop it up at $20 yet, now’s your chance before the price goes back up. If you have been waiting for a deep sale price, this is about as good as it gets and great price to jump in to the giant open world of Yara. Players take on the role of Dani Rojas looking to liberate the country from the hands of a brutal dictator armed with a collection of wild DIY weaponry and the franchise’s latest stable of animal companions. Head below for more including XCOM 2 Collection, Subnautica: Below Zero, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and much more.

