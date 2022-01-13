AUKEY takes 25% off entire collection of power banks, GaN chargers, and much more

AUKEY has launched a new 25% off weekend sale today, discounting its entire collection of smartphone accessories and more in the process. Just apply code MLK25 at checkout to lock-in the savings. Everything ships free across the board, too. Our top pick is the AUKEY 20000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank for $45. Typically selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 60% discount, is $15 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. AUKEY’s 20000mAh power bank packs an 18W USB-C output alongside built-in Qi charging capabilities. It can supply either 10W or 7.5W output depending on whether you’re refueling an Android device or iPhone, and packs an integrated kickstand for propping up your smartphone while watching a movie or other content. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Another highlight from the sale has AUKEY’s PowerHub 12-Outlet Tower XL marked down to $45 as well with the aforementioned code. Normally $60, you’re looking at the best price in half a year at 25% off. This versatile charging station delivers 17 ways to keep devices topped off, making it a notable option to handle all of the power requirements of your workstation and more.

On top of 12 AC outlets, there’s also three 2.4A USB-A ports and a pair of 12W USB-C ports. Everything is built into a streamlined tower design that pairs with a 5-foot charging cable, and an LED indicator light at the top completes the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Then be sure to shop all of the other price cuts right here. Just remember to apply the discount code above in order to take advantage of the sitewide savings, which will be live and delivering 25% off through the weekend.

AUKEY 20000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank features:

Conveniently charge your Qi-compatible devices at up to 10W without connecting a cable (supports 5W, 7.5W, and 10W wireless output levels). The foldable stand provides stable hands-free phone viewing. Power Delivery 3.0 output and Quick Charge 3.0 output combine to deliver an optimized charge to your devices at up to 18W. Fast charge the iPhone 11 Pro up to 50% in just 30 minutes with the PD output.

