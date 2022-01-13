Iconic audio brand Shure debuts new SRH headphones for content creators

We are getting refreshed and upgraded models in the Shure content creator headphones lineup with the new SRH840A and SRH440A. These new headphones are designed for home studios, content creators, and critical listening with a design that fits right in on the street. While the previous-generation models are seeing notable price drops on Amazon right now, both of the new models are now available directly from Shure. Head below for a closer look.

New Shure content creator headphones

Iconic recording industry and audio brand Shure is no stranger round these here parts, so when it announced its latest updates in the SRH headphone lineup, we were all ears:

Today’s consumers are seeking high-quality audio without sacrificing style and comfort. This upgrade delivers just that – a low-profile design that looks great on camera and improved acoustics to ensure clean, and consistent audio reproduction. Recording professionals and content creators will benefit from professional headphones that include Shure’s iconic sound signature and a fresh, modern design.

Both of the new models have been finely tuned for the critical listening situations home studio owners and content creators require. These new “nuanced improvements” include lower harmonic distortion, an updated closed-back circumaural design, and precisely matched 40mm dynamic neodymium drivers.

The new Shure content creator headphones also pay close attention to the design and wearability as well. The “industrial design” is made to look great on-screen and, like just about everything the brand makes, to be built to stand up to rigorous daily use. Ergonomic headbands are joined by a detachable locking mechanism that securely hold the included straight cable in place as well. Here are some of the most important specs for each model:

Shure SRH840A Headphones:

Driver: Dynamic neodymium magnet

Driver size: 40mm

Frequency range: 5 – 25,000Hz

Sensitivity (@ 1 kHz): 197dB/mW

Impedance (@ 1 kHz): 40Ω

Maximum input power: 500mW

Cable: 3m / 9.84ft detachable and straight

Earpads: Removable

Collapsible: Yes

The new the Shure home studio and content creator headphones are now available for purchase with a January 27, 2022 delivery date at the time of writing. The Shure SRH440A Headphones go for $99 and the Shure SRH840A model that also ships with a carrying bag comes in at $149 shipped. The previous generation sets are now on sale at Amazon for $79 and $129, respectively.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Shure headphones certainly aren’t for everyone – only folks aware of the pedigree the brand has developed on-stage with reckless musicians over the last 50+ years will even be aware. I for one know how well built much of its gear can be and I can’t wait to go hands-on with the new home studio and content creator headphones the brand is now offering up. While headphones might not be its bread and butter here (like the SM58 you and your parents have seen at just about every concert you’ve ever been to), a robust pair of cans that isn’t going to just fall apart in a couple of years sounds enticing.

