Android app deals of the day: Pascal’s Wager, Hexologic, Travel Tracker Pro, more

Friday’s best Android app deals are now ready to go down below the fold alongside today’s new all-time low on the official Google Pixel 6 case and everything else in our Android hardware deal hub. The app discounts are headlined by Soulsbourne-like Pascal’s Wager, puzzler Hexologic, a series of RPG experiences, Travel Tracker Pro, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside all of the handset offers still live in our Android deal hub, the official Google Pixel 6 case fell to it Amazon all-time low this morning at $25. But you’ll also want to swing by our fitness tracker guide for some high-tech offers to support your 2022 fitness plan including Garmin’s solar-powered fenix 6 Pro Smartwatch and a closer look at Amazfit’s new GTR 3/Pro and GTS 3 wearables. On the accessory side of things, Jabra’s new Elite 4 sport earbuds with ANC and Google Fast Pair are now shipping alongside deals on JBL’s Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker and everything else you’ll find in our smartphone add-on roundup

Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2 $42, World of Final Fantasy $8, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Pascal’s Wager:

An unprecedented hardcore Soulsborn-like title on mobile, Pascal’s Wager delivers an immersive, action fueled console quality game to be experienced anytime and anywhere! Pascal’s Wager is a dark fantasy style action role-playing game in which players take on the roles of four diverse characters who embark on an adventure in a world shrouded in a dark mist looking for the truth behind the light.

