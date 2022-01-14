Android app deals of the day: Pascal’s Wager, Hexologic, Travel Tracker Pro, more

Friday’s best Android app deals are now ready to go down below the fold alongside today’s new all-time low on the official Google Pixel 6 case and everything else in our Android hardware deal hub. The app discounts are headlined by Soulsbourne-like Pascal’s Wager, puzzler Hexologic, a series of RPG experiences, Travel Tracker Pro, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.
Today’s best Android app deals:
- Gear Live Wallpaper FREE (Reg. $1)
- Cerco Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Star Launcher Prime FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Pascal’s Wager $4 (Reg. $7)
- Hexologic $1 (Reg. $2)
- Vengeance RPG 2D $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Travel Tracker Pro – GPS $2.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Mega Mall Story 2 $3 (Reg. $7)
Alongside all of the handset offers still live in our Android deal hub, the official Google Pixel 6 case fell to it Amazon all-time low this morning at $25. But you’ll also want to swing by our fitness tracker guide for some high-tech offers to support your 2022 fitness plan including Garmin’s solar-powered fenix 6 Pro Smartwatch and a closer look at Amazfit’s new GTR 3/Pro and GTS 3 wearables. On the accessory side of things, Jabra’s new Elite 4 sport earbuds with ANC and Google Fast Pair are now shipping alongside deals on JBL’s Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker and everything else you’ll find in our smartphone add-on roundup.
More Android app deals still live:
- Sally’s Spa FREE (Reg. $10)
- Spelling Challenge PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Articles Grammar Test PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Mortal Crusade $2 (Reg. $4)
- Neighbours from Hell 2 Premium $1 (Reg. $4)
- KReader PRO $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Mindcell $1 (Reg. $5)
- onTouch English Dict – Premium $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Android 12 Black – Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- The Insider–interactive movie $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
More on Pascal’s Wager:
An unprecedented hardcore Soulsborn-like title on mobile, Pascal’s Wager delivers an immersive, action fueled console quality game to be experienced anytime and anywhere! Pascal’s Wager is a dark fantasy style action role-playing game in which players take on the roles of four diverse characters who embark on an adventure in a world shrouded in a dark mist looking for the truth behind the light.
