Smartphone Accessories: Lamicall Foldable Adjustable Smartphone Stand $9.50, more

Lamicall Store (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering Prime members its Foldable Adjustable Smartphone Stand for $9.51 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Normally $17, it’s currently on sale for Prime members at $12 with today’s deal marking a new low that we’ve tracked on this model. This stand is designed to collapse and fold flat when not being used, making it easy to transport. On top of that, this allows for adjusting the angle so you can easily position your smartphone for optimal viewing. Plus, the aluminum build offers a premium design that’ll pair great with high-end smartphones.

Using the 6000 times rotation tested hinges, our desk cell phone stand holder has better stability and durability. Tight hinges make it easy to be adjusted and stay in a position. Besides, the folded size of the phone stand is 4.2″ x 3.5″ x 0.98″ (107 mm × 89 mm × 25 mm), you can also fold it up to carry around for travel and business trips. Thanks to high-quality aluminum alloy and the larger heavier base, Lamicall phone charging dock provides solid support to hold your devices in the upright position without falling over like others. A perfect desktop accessory that frees your hands to watch videos, use Facetime, view recipes and enjoy games. For devices larger than 8”, please set it in landscape mode for a better experience.

