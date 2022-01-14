mophie’s 4-in-1 wireless charging station also powers your Apple Watch for $100 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the mophie Halo 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $99.99 shipped. Down from $150, today’s deal is a rare chance to save on this all-in-one charging solution, with the last price drop being to $97.50 around New Year’s Day. Designed to power all of your devices at once, this charging station can charge up to five items at a time. This comes from the four Qi pads on the base and an additional Apple Watch dock. We even found this station to be “perfect for families” in our hands-on review as it makes it simple to charge everyone’s devices at one time. Head below for additional deals.

On a tighter budget? Consider checking out this 3-in-1 charging station for $24 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Sure, it doesn’t have four separate Qi pads and a built-in Apple Watch charger, but it has the next best thing. There’s a built-in Qi charging pad for your iPhone, dedicated spot for your AirPods, and an Apple Watch dock, provided you have a charging puck to dedicate to this station.

Further upgrade your desk setup with the Satechi Aluminum Headphone Stand, which is on sale for $40 right now. Down 20% from its normal going rate at Amazon, this is a rare discount as well and the first price drop that we’ve seen in several months. Designed to uphold your headphones and function as a USB hub, you’ll find this easily organizes your desk and helps keep clutter to a minimum in 2022.

Simplify charging with HALO’s multi-device charger. The 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat lets you charge all your wireless devices in one location, like your earbuds and smartphone. Designated charging spots and multiple charging coils take the guess work out of charging.

