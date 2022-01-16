Bring LEGOâ€™s 2,300-piece UCS R2-D2 to your collection at $175, Star Wars helmets from $40

Zavvi is currently offering theÂ new LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 forÂ $174.99 shippedÂ when codeÂ LEGOR2D2 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $200, this is matching the all-time low last set on Black Friday and is still one of the first discounts weâ€™ve seen on the set. This UCS-style recreation of the galaxyâ€™s most lovable droid stacks up to 2,314 pieces and is packed with details.

Alongside just being the most accurate brick-built version of the R2 to date for showing off in your collection, youâ€™re also looking at some novel play features like a rotating head, a mechanism to pop out the center leg, and even a miniature version of Lukeâ€™s Lightsaber stowed away inside. Dive intoÂ our hands-on reviewÂ for a closer look and then head below for more.

If bringing a brick-built replica of the galaxyâ€™s most lovable droid to your collection isnâ€™t enough, weâ€™re also tracking price cuts across nearly all of the LEGO Star Wars buildable helmet sets. Dropping to some of the lowest offers yet if not just all-time lows in their own right, these are must-haves to pick up before the lineup expands later this spring with a new Luke Skywalker helmet.

LEGO Star Wars buildable helmets on sale:

LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 features:

Relive classic Star Wars moments as you build this exceptionally detailed R2-D2 LEGO droid figure building set for adults. The brilliant new-for-May-2021 design is packed with authentic details, including a retractable mid-leg, rotating head, opening and extendable front hatches, a periscope that can be pulled up and turned, and Luke Skywalkerâ€™s lightsaber hidden in a compartment in the head.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!