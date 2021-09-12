LEGO set to release Luke Rebel Pilot or AT-AT Driver helmets in 2022, but one won’t make the cut

Following our report last week on the upcoming LEGO buildable Mandalorian helmet, 9to5Toys can now report that the lineup will be receiving yet another new iconic character come next spring. Joining the 2022 LEGO Star Wars lineup, it’s looking quite likely that LEGO fans will be able to assemble a brick-built version of Luke Skywalker’s Rebel Pilot helmet. Head below for all of the details on the upcoming release and everything we know so far.

LEGO Luke Pilot or AT-AT Driver Helmet in the works for 2022

As the end of the year gets closer and the remaining kits we’re now beginning to get a clearer picture of the 2022 LEGO lineup. Today in particular has had new information come out surrounding the Star Wars sets, and more specifically, the buildable helmet series. While we already know that a Mandalorian set will be arriving, two new potential builds look to be joining the collection.

In what will be one of two kits from the Original Trilogy, next year will see either a brick-built Luke Rebel Pilot or AT-AT driver helmet. Both will be in the same scale as the previous releases in the series and sit on top of a display stand with named plaque.

As for the LEGO Luke Pilot Helmet, we can expect a pretty similar design to what the LEGO Group has done with the Batman Cowls in the past. It would not only mark the very first helmet that is based around the Rebel Alliance, as well as the only one that wasn’t a full cover. There will likely be an orange transparent visor with the lower half of the face missing.

As for the AT-AT driver, this set would stick with the trend we’ve been seeing since the LEGO Star Wars buildable helmet collection kicked off in 2020 of focusing on the Imperials. There’d be a similar overall design to the TIE Pilot from last year, but with a grey colorway and refreshed details for the different trooper.

The interesting part of today’s report is that it appears that one of the builds will be canceled before hitting production. As of now it is a bit unclear which of the three helmets won’t make it onto store shelves, although it is all but confirmed that the Mandalorian one will be safe.

Launching in spring of 2022

As 9to5Toys reported on the Mandalorian buildable helmet, either the LEGO Luke Pilot or AT-AT Driver versions will arrive at the same $59.99 price point. We’re still a bit too far out for an idea on the exact part count on whichever model is chosen, but we can expect to a range of anywhere from 600 up to around 700 bricks depending on the detail.

Another tidbit that can now be confirmed is that both of the Star Wars buildable helmets for 2022 will be debuting in April, ahead of the May the 4th festivities. This is just like we saw for the previous two waves, so it seems like the LEGO Group has no plans to mix things up this time around.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Of the two new buildable helmets potentially joining the LEGO Star Wars lineup in 2022, I would much rather see the Luke Pilot Helmet over the AT-AT driver. Alongside being the first Rebel headpiece to enter the collection, it would certainly be one of the more unique ones just in terms of the overall build.

On the flip side, the synergy between the AT-AT driver helmet, the upcoming Hoth Battle Pack, and UCS AT-AT would almost be too good to pass up on. I’m sure that either of the final models will end up being pretty eye-catching additions to the theme, it’ll just be interesting to see which one the LEGO Group ends up going with.

Would you rather see a Luke Rebel Pilot or AT-AT driver helmet enter the LEGO Star Wars lineup in 2022? Let us know in the comments below for over on Twitter.

Other LEGO 2022 news at 9to5Toys

Stay up to date on the latest news and give us our LEGO-focused account over on Twitter a follow. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!