Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Security System Camera sees lowest price since holidays at $480

Amazon is now offering the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlights Security System 2-count Cameras for $479.99 shipped. Normally going for $600, you’re not only getting the best deal we’ve tracked since the holidays, but also a solid 20% off. These security cameras pack all the features you need to protect your home easily and accurately. They are built with an ultra-wide 180-degree lens and allows for zooming in on video recordings that shoot in 4K with HDR for a crystal clear image. There’s wireless installation, colored night vision, and free local storage from the Arlo Smart hub for you to view your security footage whenever necessary. Head over to our launch coverage to learn more, or keep reading.

Looking for a less expensive option for home security? Then consider the eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $100 via Amazon. This item is also discounted down from $160, so you’ll still be getting a great deal and saving about $60. The high-quality image definition in the doorbell of 2560 x 1920 combined with HDR and Distortion Correction ensures that you’ll get a clear image of anyone at your door. You can also respond in real-time through two-way audio to whoever is at your door, and the eufy doorbell uses AI technology to make sure you get alerted when a real person is not at your door, not a stray animal, for example.

While upgrading your home, consider checking out another great deal that Amazon is offering for the Sony 65-inch Class X85J Series Smart Google TV for $798. Being the best price we can find, you might as well take a look at all its great features that can add new life to your living room. With four HDMI ports, a pair of USB jacks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Airplay 2, Dolby Vision, and more, this Smart TV has it all and for its discount, its worth checking out.

More on the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlights Security System Cameras:

Cutting edge protection, picture perfect. Zoom in to see and record video with the 4K security camera with HDR camera for a clearer, undistorted picture, day or night. With free local storage, the home security camera with mobile app allows you to remotely access your locally stored videos from the included Arlo SmartHub (requires MicroSD card, sold separately). Ultra 2 is a wire-free and weather resistant camera to deliver fast, easy installation and flexibility to get the perfect outdoor camera view, year-round. With the integrated spotlight, see important features like faces and licenses plates in full color, at night with color night vision through the home security systems.

